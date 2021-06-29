Gilrfriend ka GUSSA! Woman sets ex-boyfriend’s expensive bike on fire - Watch VIRAL video here

Breakups are often messy and nearly all of them end on a sad note. Most of the breakups cause a lot of pain and trauma for both the girl and boy.

In one such messy breakup, a 36-year-old woman in Thailand got so angyr at her ex-boyfriend that she decided to set his bike on fire. The woman took the extreme step after her ex-boyfriend refused to get back together with her. It is learnt that the expensive Trimuph bike worth one million Baht (Rs 23 lakhs) was gifted to man by the woman when they were in a relationship.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows Kanok Wan approaching the bike with a canister in hand and she then douses the bike in fuel. The woman then sets the bike on fire with a match and then walks away from the scene.

But Wan's revenge plan went awry as six other vehicles parked nearby the bike were also engulfed in the fire, reported LadBible. Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident.

We were informed of the fire incident on the third floor of the parking building inside Srinakharinwirot University Prasarnmit Demonstration School. The building was connected to the elementary level wing of the school but no one was hurt because the students were on an online class arrangement due to the pandemic,” Thonglor police officer Mongkut Thanomjai was quoted as saying by LADbible.

The police managed to track down Wan after analysing the CCTV footage. Police said that Wan is the ex-girlfriend of a school employee. She is currently under arrest.