CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022: BIG update on Term 1 Exam MCQ pattern students must know

The CBSE has already announced that over 50% questions in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination will be on competency-based MCQs.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 latest updates: As lakhs of students across the country are preparing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination, CBSE has released a circular that may make the task for teachers for final practice of CBSE Class 10, 12 students a little difficult.

The CBSE has already announced that over 50% questions in CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 examination will be on competency-based MCQs. The Sample Paper released by CBSE on September 2, 2021 provides the paper pattern but according to CBSE many teachers and students are not clear about the nature of MCQs asked in it and the students are not practising correct MCQs.

The CBSE recently araanged a video call with school teachers providing clarity over the MCQs and how the teachers should prepare the practice Questions for these final few weeks.

Here's a subject-wise analysis of those video calls:

SCIENCE

1. Competency-based MCQs are different from complex case-based MCQs and can be a diagram, table or labelling based MCQ.

2. Students must note that a MCQ can also be competency-based in nature if it has a diagram as a diagnostic tool.

3. This competency-based education applies to Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects of CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Boards as well.

MATHEMATICS

1. In Mathematics, the CBSE has covered all the similar parameters used to develop Term 1 MCQs.

2. The CBSE may ask the questions in a way that the students are using their low order skills along with high order skills.

ENGLISH

1. The CBSE clarified in its circular that no MCQs will be asked based on a standard format for letters, stories, articles, etc.

2. The MCQs will demand the students to use their reading, understanding, analytical and decision making skills.

3. Assertion/Reason MCQs can be asked in the Literature and Reading section.