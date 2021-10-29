CBSE CTET 2021: Application correction window opens at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for CBSE CTET 2021 for the December cycle of the exam. Candidates can visit the official website of CBSE CTET -- ctet.nic.in for an online correction. CTET 2021 application correction window will close on November 3, 2021. The registration process for CBSE CTET 2021 was closed on October 25, 2021.

The CBSE CTET 2021 examination is scheduled to be held from December 16 to January 13, 2022, in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to make changes in application form

Go to the official website of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on CBSE CTET 2021 online correction form link.

Enter your required details to log in.

Make changes in the application form

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference.

CTET 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Teacher (for Classes I-V) (Primary Stage):

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed). OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed)

Teacher (for Classes VI-VIII) (Elementary Stage)

Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) OR

Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard OR

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of four-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed) OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of four-year B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed. OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in one-year B.Ed. (Special Education) OR

Any candidate having a qualified B.Ed programme recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TET/CTET.

CTET Dec 2021 CBT Exam Date: December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022

Selection Process: Selections would be made on basis of Written Examination (CBT). The CTET examination will be of objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ’s).

Notification: ctet.nic.in