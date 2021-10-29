CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam admit Card release date: Latest updates students must know

CBSE Term 1 board exam admit card will be released on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to release the Admit Card (Term 1) for 10th and 12th board exam 2021-22 soon. CBSE Term 1 board exam admit card will available for download on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in.

Private candidates will be also able to download their CBSE Admit Card once they are released by.

It is to be noted that CBSE has already released the date sheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 board examinations.

The CBSE Class 10 term 1 board exams for minor papers is scheduled to start from November 17 while the Class 12 minor papers will begin from November 16.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 major papers are scheduled to start from November 30 and will continue till December 11. The major papers of Class 12 will be conducted from December 1 to December 22.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Board Exam admit cards:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on, "CBSE 12th term 1 board admit card" and "CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card" - (once the link gets activated)

- Enter your roll number and other credentials

- Click on submit

- CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 admit cards will be displayed

Notably, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam will start at 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am due to the winter season.