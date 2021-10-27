BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 70 posts at boat-srp.com- Check eligibility, selection process here

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is conducting a recruitment drive for the appointment of applicants in the company for the post of Apprentice. As per the official notification, there are a total of 73 Apprentice posts available.

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice posts in BEL can fill out the application form for the same by visiting the official website of the Board of Apprentice Training (BOAT), boat-srp.com, before the last date.

The candidate must take note of the minimum education criteria required to apply for the job before filling out the application form for the same. More details can be found on the official job notification posted on the BEL website, or below.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Opening date of application- October 25, 2021

Last date for enrolling in the NATS portal- November 10, 2021

Last date for applying- November 25, 2021

Declaration of Shortlisted list- November 30, 2021

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates- December 8 and 9, 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 73 posts

Graduate apprentice- 63 posts

Technical (Diploma) apprentice- 10 posts

BEL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For the post of graduate apprentice, the candidate must have a degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline, or by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline. The candidate should have cleared the Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to above.

For the post of diploma apprentice, the candidate must have similar qualifications but isn’t required to appear for a graduate examination.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The official notification of BEL states, “Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through their registered Email id. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for Certificate Verification at Chennai."