SA20 Auction: From top 5 most expensive players to full list of squads, all you need to know

Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen headline the most expensive picks at SA20 League

On Monday, the maiden auction of the SA20 T20 league took place with players from all over the globe going under the hammer.

While South African sensation Tristan Stubbs broke all records, becoming the most expensive pick at R 9.2 million (INR 4.1 crore), as he joined Sunrisers Eastern Cape after an intense bidding war, South African limited overs and Test skippers Temba Bavuma and Dean Elgar went unsold.

Stubbs was signed by five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season of the league as a replacement for Tymal Mills while he was still uncapped.

"Yeah, I mean it is crazy and I am still shaking. It is crazy! I played most of my cricket in St George's [Park, which will be the home of Sunrisers Eastern Cape] and I really enjoy playing cricket there. Like Neil [McKenzie] said after the SA A tour [I have been travelling everywhere]. I really enjoyed the Hundred and played seven consecutive games. I do feel I have more experience and I have played more cricket in different situations. The Hundred competition helped my bowling more and look to keep evolving. I am open to whatever the team needs [from me]," ESPNCricinfo quoted Stubbs as saying.

The six teams in the league are owned by IPL franchises -- MI Cape Town (Reliance), Pretoria Capitals (JSW), Paarl Royals (Royals Sports Group), Durban Super Giants (RPG-Sanjiv Goenka), Johannesburg Super Kings (India Cements), Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran).

The other big buy for Sunrisers was their own IPL player -- left-arm pacer Marco Jansen for R 6.1 million (USD 344,000).

One of the other notable gainers was left-handed batter Rilee Rossouw, who laughed his way to the bank with a R 6.9 million (USD 390,000 approx) bid from Pretoria Capitals.

Here are the top five most expensive buys from the SA T20 league action:

1) Tristan Stubbs - R 9.2 million (INR 4.1 crore) - Sunrisers Eastern Cape

2) Rilee Rossouw - R 6.9 million (INR 3.1 crore) - Pretoria Capitals

3 ) Marco Jansen - R 6.1 million (INR 2.74 crore) - Sunrisers Eastern Cape

4) Wayne Parnell - R 5.6 million (INR 2.52 crore) - Pretoria Capitals

5) Donavon Ferreira - R 5.5 million (INR 2.475 crore) - Jo'burg Super Kings

Here's a list of squads all the six teams after the player auction:

Durban Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer

Jo'burg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Donavon Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

MI Cape Town: Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Wesley Marshall, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Ziyaad Abharams, Odean Smith

Paarl Royals: David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Ferisco Adams, Imraan Manack, Evan Jones, Ramon Simmonds, Mitchell van Buuren, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf

Pretoria Capitals: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Phil Salt, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Jimmy Neesham, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, JJ Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Tom Abell, Aya Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse.

With agency inputs