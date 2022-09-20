IND vs AUS: List of records Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma can break in first T20I

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can break records aplenty against Australia

India versus Australia is a highly-exciting cricketing rivalry that has produced some of the best performances ever in the sport. Record books have been written and re-written after every swing of the bat and every time the cricket ball bounces on the pitch.

When India starts its home series against the current T20 World Champions with the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday, things would not be any different. In fact, this series could see players crossing career-defining landmarks, achieving new heights in the shortest format of the game by striking, swinging and spinning their way up into the record books.

Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma, the Heart and Soul of Men in Blue also have a chance to cement their status as two of the best to play the 20-over format.

After regaining his mojo during the Asia Cup 2022, which saw him score his much-anticipated 71st international ton and finish second in the batting charts with 276 runs with one century and two fifties, all eyes are on Virat to rediscover his peak and go on a record-smashing spree once again.

If Kohli scores another hundred in this series, he will surpass Ricky Ponting in terms of centuries scored and establish himself as the second-highest century-maker in international cricket.

The Australian legend and Virat are currently tied at 71. However, Virat`s ultimate target in years to come will be surpassing compatriot Sachin Tendulkar`s tally of 100 tons. Virat is also just 207 runs away from becoming the second-highest run-getter for Team India in international cricket history.

He is also 207 runs away from becoming the sixth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Currently, Virat is the seventh-highest run scorer of all time in international cricket and the third-highest scorer for India.

Virat can easily attain these two more landmarks and add to his rich legacy as a batter if he continues his good form against Australia. Besides this, two more records are on the radar that Virat and his fans must watch out for.

Virat is also 98 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to score 11,000 runs in all of T20 cricket. Currently, he has 349 matches under his belt in the shortest format, across which he has scored 10,902 runs at an average of 40.37.

Six centuries and eighty half-centuries have been scored by the batter, with a best of 122*. Currently, it is West Indies great Chris Gayle (14,562), Pakistan veteran Shoaib Malik (11,902) and former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (11,871) who are above Virat in terms of most runs in T20 cricket.

Virat does not only compete with the best in the world, but even his teammates are in competition with him. He and Rohit Sharma are two of the most prolific run-scorers in T20I cricket, with Rohit being the chart-topper with 3,620 runs and Virat at second with 3,584 runs.

Both stars would be looking to play great knocks and get better of each other in this friendly fire with willow. But eyes will be on Virat to gain the top spot. Rohit Sharma or the 'Hitman' as he is known to millions also has a couple of ways to make history.

Rohit needs just two sixes away from becoming the batter with the most sixes in the history of T20I cricket. All eyes will be on Sharma to hit sixes in this series against Australia, not only to achieve this record but also to help his team win matches. Currently, it is the New Zealand batter Martin Guptill who has hit the maximum number of sixes in the shortest format, with a total of 172 sixes.

Rohit Sharma is currently in second position with 171 sixes.

All eyes are on this T20I series against Australia and another home series against South Africa, starting from September 28, consisting of three ODIs and three T20Is.

These will serve as quality match practice for Men in Blue for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will go on from October 16 to November 13 this year. India could not qualify for semis the previous year as they crashed out of the competition in the Super 12 phase.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

