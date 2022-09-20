Search icon
Tristan Stubbs gets the highest bit during SA20 auction, to play for Sunrisers Eastern Cape

South Africa's hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs fetched the highest bid of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.) from Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Tristan Stubbs

South Africa's hard-hitting batter Tristan Stubbs fetched the highest bid of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.) from Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who emerged victorious over MI Cape Town and Jo'burg Super Kings in a bidding war at the inaugural SA20 Player Auction on Monday. 

The auction continues Stubbs' rise in T20 Cricket. During the 2021-22 CSA T20 Challenge, he smashed 293 runs in seven innings at a massive strike rate of 183.12. He was signed by five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians in the 2022 season of the league as a replacement for Tymal Mills while he was still uncapped. 

Stubbs made headlines during his first international cricket outing by smashing 72 runs in just 28 balls as a number six batter against England. Following this, he joined Manchester Originals for The Hundred where his part-time spin helped his side tackle left-handers. He also has the ability to keep wickets.

"Yeah, I mean it is crazy and I am still shaking. It is crazy! I played most of my cricket in St George's and I really enjoy playing cricket there. Like Neil  said after the SA A tour (I have been travelling everywhere). I really enjoyed the Hundred and played seven consecutive games. I do feel I have more experience and I have played more cricket in different situations. The Hundred competition helped my bowling more and look to keep evolving. I am open to whatever the team needs," ESPNCricinfo quoted Stubbs as saying. 

Uncapped batter Donavon Ferreira, who can also bowl a bit, was picked up by Super Kings for Rand 5.5 million (USD 310,000 approx.) after being listed at a base price of Rand 175,000 (USD 10,000 approx.). Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals tried to pick up the 24-year-old, but not much was left in their purse and they had to fill more spots, causing them to pull out of the bidding war. 

