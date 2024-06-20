'Don't try and make...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson advice to makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

Ramanand Sagar's grandson, Amrit Sagar, reacted to Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming directorial based on Ramayana and advised them to show the epic as it is.

After the disastrous outcome of Prabhas' Adipurush, the audiences have mixed feelings about director Nitesh Tiwari's interpretation of the Indian epic Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Last year, director Om Raut's directorial, Adipurush was heavily criticised for altering the epic texts of sage Valmiki and sage Tulsidas, and for its cringe dialogues.

Now, Amrit Sagar, grandson of filmmaker Ramanand Sagar (known for directing the classic show Ramayan), has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's version of Ramayana. In an interview with Indian Express, Amrit Sagar shared suggestions about the adaptation of the Indian epic and also said that Ramayan can be made multiple times.

He said, "I feel that Ramayan should be made by everybody, why not? Nobody has a copyright on Ramayan. My only thing with that is to do it honestly. Don’t try and make the Ramayan like ‘Now I will make the Ramayan through this person’s perspective, or that person’s perspective. Ramayan is not that. It is the story of Ram, that is why it is titled Ramayan." He further emphasised that Ramleelas have been happening in this country for centuries, and the reason why they're so popular is because 'they follow the story completely'.

Sunil Lahri on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Sunil said that Ranbir as Ram will be "unacceptable" to the audience. "From the poster, I liked his look. It’s very nice and since he’s so smart, he will look perfect in that role. But, I don’t know how much people will accept him as Ram. I feel that you should take someone who has no image or baggage. It works better. No doubt Ranbir is a great actor with a big legacy of his family and the work he has done. I’m sure he will do justice, but again, it is the perception of people that you can’t change. He has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram." The first part of Ranbir's Ramayan is expected to be released in 2025.

Read: Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel