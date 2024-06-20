Ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha is 'in celebration mode', spotted at five-star hotel

Amid the speculation about Shatrughan Sinha skipping Sonakshi Sinha's wedding, the latest photo of Sinha Parivar shuts down the rumours for the good.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha will soon get married to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Amid the anticipation for the big day, there are also speculations among the netizens whether Sonakshi's father, veteran star Shatrughan Sinha will attend her wedding or not. Amid the rumours and speculations, Shatrughan was spotted at a five-star hotel with his family friend, producer Pahlaj Nihalani.

Veteran journalist, film critic and author Bharathi S Pradhan shared a photo on her X, in which she's posing with Sinha and Nihalani. In the picture, Sr Sinha and Nihalani are seen smiling towards the camera, and as per the veteran journalist, "It's celebration time in the Sinha parivar!"

With father of the bride @ShatruganSinha & Sonakshi's 'Pahlaj Uncle' @NihalaniPahlaj a couple of hours ago at #Chambers @TajLandsEnd. Also in the pic, host #JitenDoshi & Dr Manish. It's celebration time in the Sinha parivar! pic.twitter.com/gqUbVKNpOg — Bharathi S Pradhan (@editorbharathi) June 19, 2024

Bharathi shared the photo with the caption, "With father of the bride @ShatruganSinha & Sonakshi's 'Pahlaj Uncle' @NihalaniPahlaj a couple of hours ago at #Chambers @TajLandsEnd. Also in the pic, host #JitenDoshi & Dr Manish. It's celebration time in the Sinha parivar!"

Shatrughan Sinha on reports of 'skipping' Sonakshi's wedding

While speaking to Times Now, the actor-turned-politician confirmed that he will indeed be attending the wedding. He said, "Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It's just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn't I and why won't I?"

A source told Hindustan Times that the haldi ceremony of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be an intimate function with less than 50 guests and will be held in Sonakshi's new house. The source said, "The haldi function will happen at Sonakshi’s new home in Bandra that she bought recently after leaving her parents’ house. It will be a tight setting with only close friends and family, and less than 50 people have been invited for the function, and that’s why they opted for Sona’s house as the venue."

