Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities to start on...

Watch: Haris Rauf engages in heated argument with Pakistani fan in USA, video goes viral

Phillip Noyce was surprised to see critics' 'totally different' reaction to Fast Charlie between US, India | Exclusive

Meet India's 'wine king', who quit his high paying job, then built Rs 4309 crore company, he is from...

Bollywood

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the TV series Ramayan, has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's casting as Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 04:11 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'
Sunil Lahri as Lakshman in Ramayan
Dipika Chikhlia, who played Sita in the epic series Ramayan, recently said that Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of the mythological epic should not be made. Now Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in the TV show, has slammed Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's casting as Lord Rama and Sita in the upcoming Ramayana.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sunil has said that Ranbir as Ram will be "unacceptable" to the audience. "From the poster, I liked his look. It’s very nice and since he’s so smart, he will look perfect in that role. But, I don’t know how much people will accept him as Ram. I feel that you should take someone that has no image or baggage. It works better. No doubt Ranbir is a great actor with a big legacy of his family and work he ahs done. I’m sure he will do justice, but again, it is the perception of people that you can’t change. He has to crush his earlier performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in such an opposite role as Lord Ram."

Talking about Sai Pallavi, the veteran actor added, "I don’t know how she is as an actress, I have never seen any of her work. But, looks wise, I am honestly not very convinced. In my mind, Sita has a very beautiful and perfect looking face, and I don’t think Sai’s face has that perfection. In Indian mindsets, all the Devis are out of this world, it should be extraordinary. I don’t know how they are going to make this actress look that attractive that Raavan would fall for her."

Lahri told the portal that he has no issues with Ramayana being adapted for the big screen, but it should do justice to the mytholgical epic unlike Adipurush. The 2023 film, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Rama and Sita, was heavily criticised for its horrendous dialogues, bad performances, and poor VFX effects. "The point is how convincing you can make it. To wipe those 37 years of our Ramayana and that image, somebody has to come with a stronger content and feel to do some justice to the roles. With Adipurush, the content and emotions were very poor. It is a very simple story. The way you present the emotions, it has to touch the audience’ heart. So, banaao Ramayana, bilkul banao, but please don’t kill the soul of the story. If you wish to do something different, play with the technology at hand, not with the basic story", Sunil concluded.

