Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

In the 2000s when a lot of young actors started their journey in Bollywood, many of them faded away almost instantly. In such a competitive world, it is tough for people to shine. But a few managed that, carving a niche for themselves. While the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra managed to have long and successful careers, others could not sustain. This is the story of one such actress.

The actress who was bigger than today’s superstars once

Rimi Sen was born Subhamitra in 1981. She started modelling in her late teens and even appeared in a couple of music videos. After doing a handful of Bengali and Telugu films, Rimi made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the smash hit Hungama. She followed it up with roles in hits like Baghban, Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, and Dhoom 2. With seven hits in three years, she established herself as a popular face. At one point, she was considered a better prospect than other newcomers of the era, such as Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and was way ahead of juniors like Deepika Padukone. But things turned by the end of the decade.

Rimi Sen’s career drought

By 2009, film offers were drying up for Rimi. She appeared in Shagird and Thank You, both of which released in 2011. These have been Rimi’s final on screen performances. The actress has no release in 13 years. She participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 the following year.

Rimi Sen’s producer turn and career

In an interview to Navbharat Times the actress recalled that difficult period and said she decided to invest in a production house around 2016 realising that she could not survive if she did not earn. Rimi turned producer with the biopic Budhia Singh – Born To Run, which won her two National Film Awards. The actress-turned-producer is still active in the film industry, and also on social media. A popular face on Instagram, she has a million followers on Instagram. As per reports, courtesy her producer role, Rimi has an estimated net worth of Rs 80 crore, making her wealthier than several Bollywood heroines of this generation.

