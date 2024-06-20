Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Viral video: Jodhpur man mounts 'mini shower' on scooter to beat the heat, internet reacts

Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

10 breathtaking images of Crab Nebula shared by NASA

10 most dangerous trees

8 effective home remedies to lighten dark underarms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Rimi Sen was a star in the early 2000s but then got no work for 13 years, is now a producer

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines
Rimi Sen (Image: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the 2000s when a lot of young actors started their journey in Bollywood, many of them faded away almost instantly. In such a competitive world, it is tough for people to shine. But a few managed that, carving a niche for themselves. While the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Priyanka Chopra managed to have long and successful careers, others could not sustain. This is the story of one such actress.

The actress who was bigger than today’s superstars once

Rimi Sen was born Subhamitra in 1981. She started modelling in her late teens and even appeared in a couple of music videos. After doing a handful of Bengali and Telugu films, Rimi made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the smash hit Hungama. She followed it up with roles in hits like Baghban, Dhoom, Kyon Ki, Phir Hera Pheri, Golmaal, and Dhoom 2. With seven hits in three years, she established herself as a popular face. At one point, she was considered a better prospect than other newcomers of the era, such as Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and was way ahead of juniors like Deepika Padukone. But things turned by the end of the decade.

Rimi Sen’s career drought

By 2009, film offers were drying up for Rimi. She appeared in Shagird and Thank You, both of which released in 2011. These have been Rimi’s final on screen performances. The actress has no release in 13 years. She participated in reality shows Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 the following year.

Rimi Sen’s producer turn and career

In an interview to Navbharat Times the actress recalled that difficult period and said she decided to invest in a production house around 2016 realising that she could not survive if she did not earn. Rimi turned producer with the biopic Budhia Singh – Born To Run, which won her two National Film Awards. The actress-turned-producer is still active in the film industry, and also on social media. A popular face on Instagram, she has a million followers on Instagram. As per reports, courtesy her producer role, Rimi has an estimated net worth of Rs 80 crore, making her wealthier than several Bollywood heroines of this generation.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Who is the mastermind of alleged NEET-UG paper leak?

Centre approves MSP for 14 kharif crops, farmers to get Rs 35000 crore more

Meet man who runs Rs 49585 crore company, earns Rs 7.21 crore annual salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Nothing to unveil CMF Phone 1 in India on July 8, shares teaser

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio beats Airtel, Vi, becomes top telecom company to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement