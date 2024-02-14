Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who was on path to become superstar, worked in hit films with Salman, Amitabh, then quit acting due to..

Rimi Sen's first Bollywood film 'Hungama', released in 2003, was a hit at the box office with its release. This was a comedy film which people liked very much.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 01:03 PM IST

Rimi Sen made her Bollywood debut with the 2003 film 'Hungama' and she said goodbye to the film industry 8 years ago. Today, we are going to tell you about Rimi Sen's Bollywood journey, her work with many superstars, and what she is doing now. 

42-year-old Rimi Sen's name was once included in the list of famous actresses. Her first Bollywood film 'Hungama', released in 2003, was a hit at the box office with its release. This was a comedy film which people liked very much.

After the film 'Hungama', her second film 'Baghban' was also a hit at the box office. Rimi got a lot of popularity among the audience with the 2003 megastar Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Baghban'.

Then within no time, Rimi reached the pinnacle of her career and her name was included in the list of famous actresses. In her career, she also worked with Akshay Kumar in the films 'Garam Masala' and 'Phir Hera Pheri'.

After that, Rimi also worked with Ajay Devgn in the film 'Golmaal', but she is still known for the 2004 film 'Dhoom'. She was seen with Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in this film.

Actually, after 2006, she did some other genre films apart from comedy, which did not prove to be good for her career. From 2006 to 2011, she gave only flop films. 

After several back-to-back flop films, Rimi distanced herself from films. Once while talking to the media, she revealed that she was not happy with her work. She said that when she started working, she was taking acting only as a job.

She further said that it took her many years to understand the creative aspect of acting and by the time she understood it, she had typecast herself in comedy.

She also said that when she understood acting, she was not ready to struggle anymore and that is why she decided to quit acting at that very moment. 

Rimi Sen was last seen in the film 'Shagird' in 2011.

