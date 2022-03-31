Rimi Sen cheated of over Rs 4 crore, FIR registered against businessman

Mumbai Police on Wednesday, March 30, filed an FIR against a Goregaon-based businessman for duping Bollywood actress Rimi Sen of Rs 4.14 crore. The case is registered at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.

According to Sen's complaint, Raunak Jatin Vyas, a Goregaon-based businessman allegedly cheated on her in the name of investment. The actor said to police that she had met Vyas at a gym in Andheri three years back and they became friends. Vyas who claimed to be a businessman offered Sen to invest in his new venture on the pretext of good returns.

After the investment, the actor realized that she was duped and Vyas did not start any new company. Vyas has been booked under IPC sections 420 and 409. The search is on to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rimi Sen has acted in Hindi, Bengali, and Telegu films. Her most popular appearance has been in the crime-thriller film 'Dhoom' opposite Abhishek Bachchan. She has also appeared in films like 'Garam Masala', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'Kyun Ki', 'Golmaal', 'Baghban', and Hungama.

Even though she was last seen in two films namely 'Thank You' and 'Shagird' in 2011, Rimi did participate in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 9' in the year 2015. She was, however, not liked much by the viewers who claimed Rimi was laid back and disinterested in the show. Rimi remained in the Bigg Boss house for nearly two months before eventually being voted out.



When asked about her stint in 'Bigg Boss 9' and why did she participate in it in the first place, in an exclusive conversation with DNA, Rimi had said, "I participated in Bigg Boss because they gave me a lot of money, around 2.2 crores they paid me for 35 days. In totality, I was paid approximately 2.5 crores and I had a five-week contract with them. And for every additional week, I was getting Rs 10 lakh. It was a lot of money. It is very difficult to earn so much money in 35 days."



(With inputs from ANI)