G7 Summit: PM Modi heads to Italy on first foreign visit in 3rd term, know what's in store for India

Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress whose father sold business, mother had to quit her job, she began working at 5, became a star at 16 with...

This actress' parents uprooted their lives to give her a shot at acting

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

Meet actress whose father sold business, mother had to quit her job, she began working at 5, became a star at 16 with...
Nitanshi Goel in a TV show
Entering the show business is not an easy task, particularly if you don’t a foot inside the door already. Actors from outside the film industry usually have to deal with years of struggle before they make it big. And those years are financially hard. For the younger actors, family support becomes essential in this duration, as this one young actress discovered.

The actress who became a TV star at 9

Nitanshi Goel was born and brought up in Noida. She made her acting debut at the age of 5 with a small role in Vicky Donor, followed by another cameo in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. In 2016, Nitanshi ventured into television with shows such as Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Ishqbaaz. Even as she attained stardom with eyeball-grabbing performances in Inside Edge and Thapki Pyar Ki, Nitanshi started doing more substantial roles in films like Indu Sarkar and Posham Pa.

Nitanshi’s parents’ sacrifice for her career

As she entered her teens and Nitanshi’s acting talent became apparent, her parents realised that Mumbai is where she should be based. In an interaction with Ranveer Allahabadia, Nitanshi recalled, “No one can love you more selflessly than your parents. Both of them have left their respective lives just to make mine. I just wanted to act and be on TV, and with just that little thought, my father left his business in Noida and he’s here doing a job. My mom left her government job and she’s here for me. All of this just because I wanted to be an actor.”

How Nitanshi Goel became a star at 16

Nitanshi’s breakthrough eventually came with Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, in which she was one of the three leads. The actress was cast in the film when she was just 14. The film released in 2023 when Nitanshi was 16 and transformed her into an overnight star along with her co-stars Sparsh Srivastav and Pratibha Ranta. Following this, Nitanshi was seen in a supporting role in Maidaan alongside Ajay Devgn. The 17-year-old is still in school and will be appearing for her class XII board exams next year.

