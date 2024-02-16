Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says writers in Bollywood are not as beautifully celebrated as... | Exclusive

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai opened up on writers not getting recognition and limelight for their films.

The much-anticipated trailer of Kiran Rao's return film Laapataa Ladies was recently released by the makers of the film. The story of the film which revolves around two young brides who get lost on a train because of their veils (ghoongats), looks promising.

The writer of a film holds equal importance alongside the director and actors. However, there are instances where writers may not receive the same level of recognition as the director or actors. So we got in touch with the writer of Laapataa Ladies, Sneha Desai, and talked about the same. On being asked if it hurts her to see writers sometimes not getting recognition and limelight for their films. She said, "Well, writers in Bollywood are not as beautifully celebrated as they are probably in European cinema or American cinema. But I think times are changing, people are really really understanding the power of pen, the power of beautifully bound script. We can not shy away from the fact that actors are the ones who take our lines to the masses, so the masses only connect to what they see."

She added, "Not everybody can be expected to understand what goes behind the process or the backstage or the filmmaking scene. But as long as the right people understand the value of dialogues in the screenplay, as far as the industry takes cognizant of the fact, as far as the rights of writers are protected, as far as the intellectual property of the writers is protected, I think it, itself is a kind of makeup for it."

"Yes, I also feel that writers have not really pushed themselves into creating great brands. So if they indulge in more of public relations, in a little bit of networking then yes we could have some wonderful writers. I mean, today if somebody like Gulzar Sahab or Javed Akhtar Sahab or Juhi Chaturvedi writes the script, then the films are sold only based on their names. So I think, a beautiful script, a script that brings return on investment, a script that reaches the masses is the greatest currency that a writer can have and that is the greatest bargaining power that you have. It is only and only that your work will speak."

Sneha's next film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao and produced by her ex-husband Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in the main roles is all set to hit theatres on March 1, 2024.

For those uninitiated, Sneha Desai is a renowned writer known for her work in films, TV, and theater. She has written the script for the upcoming movie Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao for Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures. Desai is also the writer of popular shows like Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya. Her prolific career extends to both writing and acting, with over 1200 stage performances showcasing her talent on both stage and screen.