What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

FLiRT, a term coined for a cluster of new Covid-19 variants within the Omicron JN.1 lineage, includes variants such as KP.2 and KP 1.1.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which began its global rampage in December 2019, continues to linger, albeit with decreased virulence compared to its early days. Despite heightened awareness, the ongoing circulation of the virus remains a significant challenge. Recently, a new group of Covid-19 variants dubbed "FLiRT" has emerged within the Omicron JN.1 lineage, sparking concerns, particularly in the United States. Let's delve into what FLiRT entails and whether it warrants worry.

FLiRT, a term coined for a cluster of new Covid-19 variants within the Omicron JN.1 lineage, includes variants such as KP.2 and KP 1.1. These variants are descendants of JN.1 and are known for their increased transmissibility compared to previous Omicron subvariants. While they possess mutations that could potentially evade vaccine immunity, there's no evidence suggesting higher severity, mortality, or hospitalization rates associated with them.

According to data from the Infectious Disease Society of America, while KP.1.1 has been identified in the US, it hasn't become widespread, accounting for approximately 7.5 percent of new coronavirus cases in the country. Both KP.2 and KP 1.1 exhibit heightened transmissibility, especially when compared to earlier Omicron variants.

As for symptoms, FLiRT variants tend to manifest similarly to other variants of the coronavirus, particularly those within the Omicron lineage. Common symptoms include fever, body aches, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Additionally, respiratory tract issues may arise if the virus spreads.

Concerns have arisen regarding vaccine side effects, but experts emphasize that vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure against Covid-19. Despite occasional reports of adverse reactions, scientific evidence overwhelmingly supports the benefits of vaccination, with the risk of experiencing side effects being exceedingly low. Vaccination not only mitigates severity and morbidity but also protects vulnerable populations from the virus.