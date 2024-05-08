What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities launched in India, price starts at Rs 99900

Three Indian nationals accused of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear in Canadian court amid diplomatic crisis

DNA Exclusive: Inside scoop of Congress' plan to defeat Smriti Irani, retain Amethi

Covishield maker AstraZeneca to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine globally due to...

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Three Indian nationals accused of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear in Canadian court amid diplomatic crisis

Apple iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities launched in India, price starts at Rs 99900

DNA Exclusive: Inside scoop of Congress' plan to defeat Smriti Irani, retain Amethi

7 Bollywood actors who are school dropouts 

This palace of India's last Mughal emperor turned into ruins

10 foods to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

Meet Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, quit films at peak of career, is married to…

HomeHealth

Health

What is 'FLiRT', new Covid variant spreading in US; know its symptoms and more

FLiRT, a term coined for a cluster of new Covid-19 variants within the Omicron JN.1 lineage, includes variants such as KP.2 and KP 1.1.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 08, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Covid-19 pandemic, which began its global rampage in December 2019, continues to linger, albeit with decreased virulence compared to its early days. Despite heightened awareness, the ongoing circulation of the virus remains a significant challenge. Recently, a new group of Covid-19 variants dubbed "FLiRT" has emerged within the Omicron JN.1 lineage, sparking concerns, particularly in the United States. Let's delve into what FLiRT entails and whether it warrants worry.

FLiRT, a term coined for a cluster of new Covid-19 variants within the Omicron JN.1 lineage, includes variants such as KP.2 and KP 1.1. These variants are descendants of JN.1 and are known for their increased transmissibility compared to previous Omicron subvariants. While they possess mutations that could potentially evade vaccine immunity, there's no evidence suggesting higher severity, mortality, or hospitalization rates associated with them.

According to data from the Infectious Disease Society of America, while KP.1.1 has been identified in the US, it hasn't become widespread, accounting for approximately 7.5 percent of new coronavirus cases in the country. Both KP.2 and KP 1.1 exhibit heightened transmissibility, especially when compared to earlier Omicron variants.

As for symptoms, FLiRT variants tend to manifest similarly to other variants of the coronavirus, particularly those within the Omicron lineage. Common symptoms include fever, body aches, sore throat, nasal congestion, headache, fatigue, muscle pain, and loss of taste or smell. Additionally, respiratory tract issues may arise if the virus spreads.

Concerns have arisen regarding vaccine side effects, but experts emphasize that vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure against Covid-19. Despite occasional reports of adverse reactions, scientific evidence overwhelmingly supports the benefits of vaccination, with the risk of experiencing side effects being exceedingly low. Vaccination not only mitigates severity and morbidity but also protects vulnerable populations from the virus.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple unveils new iPad Pro, its thinnest product ever with M4 chip, price starts at...

Meet man who grew up near India-Pakistan border, got record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal of Egypt, Qatar: Report

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

IIHL awaits nod to buyout Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, targeting Rs 4169300000000…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement