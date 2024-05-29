Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

One inspiring story for all the Indian youth is of a self-made woman, Poonam Gupta who established a paper recycling business and turned it into a Rs 800 crore company.

This NRI businesswoman was born in Delhi and studied at Lady Irwin School and Delhi Public School. She did her graduation from Delhi University and did her MBA in International Business and Marketing at FORE School of Management, Delhi and Maastricht School of Management in Holland.

Gupta then got married in 2002 and shifted to Scotland with her husband Punee Gupta. In Scotland, she was unable to find a job, which compelled her to build her own business. Poonam established PG Paper Company Ltd in 2003 from her family home in Kilmacolm, Scotland with just Rs 1 lakh investment, which she got from the Scottish Government.

After six months of establishment, he husband joined the company at a package of Rs 1.5 crore.

Initially, her business worked around reusing products that were discarded. Presently, PG Paper imports and exports products from over 53 countries worldwide, and is one of the fastest-growing and one of largest paper companies in UK.

With her immense determination, Gupta has transformed it into a company earning Rs 1000 crore. The company employs about 350 people. She now owns 9 companies with various offices located in 7 countries.