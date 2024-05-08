DNA Exclusive: Inside scoop of Congress' plan to defeat Smriti Irani, retain Amethi

It is pertinent to mention that though KL Sharma wasn't too well-known in the national media circle, he holds quite a command in Amethi.

Ever since the Congress announced the candidature of Kishori Lal Sharma as the party's candidate in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, the former Congress bastion has become the talk of the town.

It is pertinent to mention that though KL Sharma wasn't too well-known in the national media circle, he held quite a command in Amethi. During its ground visit, DNA found out that locals talk of KL Sharma from his days when he used to travel on a cycle and see him as a common man and a loyal party worker.

Sources told DNA that Priyanka Gandhi will actively campaign for Gandhi loyalist KL Sharma in Amethi from May 8 to May 18 and hold 20 meetings everyday with party workers and locals and will also make every effort to corner the BJP through social media.

Locals of Amethi, who were earlier Congress or Samajwadi Party voters but voted for the BJP in 2019, told DNA that they want to vote for the Congress this time provided Priyanka Gandhi addresses their concerns and promises to take concrete steps to better their livelihoods. The party has also come to know through its internal survey that there is dissatisfaction among voters against Smriti Irani in Amethi. The youth of the constituency seem to be upset due to the lack of job opportunities and rising unemployment. Many of them who wanted to join the Armed Forces are unhappy with the Centre's Angiveer scheme and see no future in the same.

Meanwhile, DNA has exclusive information on Congress' plan to get back Amethi from BJP's Smriti Irani. Know here:



Intensifying door-to-door campaigning and putting more emphasis on social media;

With Priyanka Gandhi taking charge of campaigning in Amethi, the party has also entrusted two former chief ministers as senior observers in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Bhupesh Baghel will oversee campaigning in Rae Bareli and Ashok Gehlot in Amethi. The party has also demonstrated its seriousness about both seats by showing confidence in its two senior leaders. The aim of this 10-day electoral campaign is to reach around 50,000 people daily, for which an average of 25 villages will have to be visited every day.

Priyanka Gandhi has prepared a reliable team of 500 people for this. Along with door-to-door campaigning, workers will also be given focused work at the booth level.

If sources are to be believed, over 5,000 Congress volunteers have been deployed to run campaigns against the BJP on social media.



Amethi will go to polls on May 20 and the results will be announced on June 4.



