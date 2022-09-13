Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's film estimated to earn Rs 16.25 crore on first Monday

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer has collected Rs 135 crore in its net India collections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:23 AM IST

Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's film estimated to earn Rs 16.25 crore on first Monday
Brahmastra/File photo

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead characters Shiva and Isha, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in the theatres on Friday, September 9, and has had a tremendous opening weekend with a massive worldwide box office collection of Rs 225 crore.

As per early estimates, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic has passed the Monday test and has collected a net collection of Rs. 16.25 crore in India according to a Pinkvilla report. The report states that the big-budget entertainer earned Rs 14.25 crore from its Hindi version and Rs 2 crore from its dubbed version in South Indian languages.

Talking about its all-India net collections, Brahmastra has as of now minted Rs 135 crore with Rs 119 crore from the original Hindi version and the rest figure of Rs 16 crore from its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark in India making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year in the country.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.

READ | Brahmastra Part Two: Dev cast revealed? Old photo featuring Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, Shah Rukh Khan-Aamir Khan sparks rumours

The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's UNSEEN photos with kids Misha, Zain from Sanah Kapur's wedding will melt your heart
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board 10, 12 Result 2022 DECLARED at bseh.org.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.