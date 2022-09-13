Brahmastra box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's film estimated to earn Rs 16.25 crore on first Monday

Brahmastra/File photo

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead characters Shiva and Isha, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released in the theatres on Friday, September 9, and has had a tremendous opening weekend with a massive worldwide box office collection of Rs 225 crore.

As per early estimates, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic has passed the Monday test and has collected a net collection of Rs. 16.25 crore in India according to a Pinkvilla report. The report states that the big-budget entertainer earned Rs 14.25 crore from its Hindi version and Rs 2 crore from its dubbed version in South Indian languages.

Talking about its all-India net collections, Brahmastra has as of now minted Rs 135 crore with Rs 119 crore from the original Hindi version and the rest figure of Rs 16 crore from its dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The film will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark in India making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year in the country.

Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse created by Ayan Mukerji around the ancient Indian astras. The title of the second part Brahmastra Part Two: Dev was revealed in the film's climax.



The film has been bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently playing in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. SS Rajamouli, who has directed blockbusters such as the Baahubali series and RRR, has presented the film in all the South Indian languages.