Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt wins the internet as she apologises to paps for not stepping out of her car

Alia Bhatt/Viral Bhayani

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating the success of her latest release Brahmastra, was spotted outside the office of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions on Sunday, September 11, and her sweet gesture towards the paparazzi has won the hearts of the netizens.

The Student of the Year actress apologised to the shutterbugs as she couldn't step out of her car to pose for the pictures and she was heard saying, "Sorry main chal nahi sakti naa" in the video shared by the celebrity paparazzi account Viral Bhayani. Alia looked pretty and charming in the video that has now gone viral across the internet.

Netizens took to the comments section and couldn't stop themselves from praising the Raazi actress. One Instagram user commented, "Wow lovely Alia dear. Very beautiful", while another wrote, "She is so sweet!". Many others called her prettiest and humble too.

Alia has had a hugely successful year as Brahmastra is her fourth film this year after the thunderous success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She wowed the audience and the critics with her performance in Darlings, which was released directly on Netflix last month.

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic is even more special for Alia as this is the first time that she is sharing screen space with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she tied the knot in April this year, on the big screen and it was on the sets of Brahmastra itself that the two actors fell in love.



READ | Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor reacts to bumper opening of film, says 'audience ka jo pyaar...'

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a guest appearance. The big-budget visual spectacle is running in theatres in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.