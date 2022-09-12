Brahmastra Part Two: Dev cast revealed? Old photo featuring Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, SRK-Aamir sparks rumours

Brahmastra/Instagram

An old photo featuring Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar has surfaced online amid Brahmastra's phenomenal box office run. The photo clicked at Karan Johar's house party in 2018 was shared by the filmmaker-producer back then with the caption, "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!"

While we know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the lead pair in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Shah Rukh Khan has a pivotal cameo in the film, and Deepika Padukone, apparently whose glimpse we saw in the film, will reportedly be seen playing Jal Astra in Brahmastra sequel, this particular photo has sparked rumours that Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan will be seen in Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev.

The first film in the Brahmastra trilogy has established Dev's character and it sure makes way for an intriguing story around him in the sequel.

Earlier, there were rumours that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan could be seen playing the lead role in Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev.

While there is no confirmation on the cast of Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev, the rumours sparked as a result of the resurfacing of this photo, makes us want to believe that all the stars in it are part of the upcoming sequels to Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

Talking about the box office collection of Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the film has earned Rs 225 crore gross globally. Ayan Mukerji recently shared the box office figure with the caption, "Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend! The feeling is only of Gratitude and more Gratitude - for our Audiences! The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture!"

He added, "I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality. We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend… another source of pride, excitement and progress, for us!"

"Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us! #brahmastra," Ayan concluded.