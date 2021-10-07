Zanzibar-born Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021

The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” pic.twitter.com/zw2LBQSJ4j — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021

Gurnah is based in England, is a professor at the University of Kent. He was born in Zanzibar.