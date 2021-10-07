Trending#

COVID-19

IPL 2021

Punjab

  1. Home
  2. World


Zanzibar-born Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins the Nobel Prize for Literature 2021

Abdulrazak Gurnah is an England based professor at the University of Kent. He was born in Zanzibar.


Abdulrazak Gurnah

Abdulrazak Gurnah | Source: The Nobel Prize, Twitter

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 7, 2021, 05:39 PM IST

The Nobel Prize for Literature has been awarded to the Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah.

Gurnah is based in England, is a professor at the University of Kent. He was born in Zanzibar. 