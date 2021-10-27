Meet Anita Anand, Canada's new Defence Minister in Justin Trudeau Cabinet

Indian-origin Canadian Anita Anand has been appointed as Canada's new Defence Minister in Justin Trudeau's government after a Cabinet reshuffle by the Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party returned to power with a marginal win in an early election held in September. 54-year-old Anita Anand replaced Indian-origin Harjit Sajjan who was the Defence Minister of Canada for a very long time.

Harjit Sajjan's career was marred by the way he handled the military sexual misconduct crisis in the country due to which he came under severe criticism. In a new role, Harjit Sajjan has been appointed as Minister of International Development Agency. The new Justin Trudeau Cabinet maintains gender balance with 38 female members, up one from the previous Cabinet.

Who is Anita Anand

Anita Anand, a 54-year-old from Oakville, Ontario is just the second woman to serve as Canada's Defense Minister.

Anita Anand was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia. Her parents were both physicians - her mother Late Saroj D Ram was an anesthesiologist.

Her father SV (Andy) Anand was a general surgeon. Her father was from Tamil Nadu and her mother was from Punjab.

In her role as former Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she played a very crucial role in the Liberal response to the health crisis.

Anand who previously served as procurement minister led Canada's efforts to purchase vaccines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anita Anand was declared the winner in Oakville with a nearly 46% vote share in the parliamentary polls held in September.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies from Queen's University, a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford.

She is a Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University and a Master of Laws from the University of Toronto. She was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1994.

Anand has worked as a scholar, lawyer, and researcher. She has been a legal academic, including as a Professor of Law at the University of Toronto.

Anand has completed extensive research on the regulation of financial markets, corporate governance and shareholder rights.

In 2019, Royal Society of Canada awarded her the Yvan Allaire Medal for outstanding contributions in governance relating to private and public organisations.

(With Agency Inputs)