Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius, who once lived in a small house, now has Rs 8400 crore net worth, his work is...

Kuwait: At least 41 people, including five Indians, killed in building fire

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Chandrababu Naidu makes heroic return to Andhra Pradesh politics, becomes 4th time CM with Pawan Kalyan as his deputy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CRPF Jawan Killed, Six Injured In Two Encounters With Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

Meet Indian genius, who once lived in a small house, now has Rs 8400 crore net worth, his work is...

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

CRPF Jawan Killed, Six Injured In Two Encounters With Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Meet superstar who Dharmendra, Govinda's mother rejected as daughter-in-law, later became second wife of..

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

HomeWorld

World

Kuwait: At least 41 people, including five Indians, killed in building fire

The fire had been brought under control and authorities were combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Kuwait: At least 41 people, including five Indians, killed in building fire
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

At least 41 people, including five Indians, died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the state-run news agency reported. The fire had been brought under control and authorities were combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze, KUNA reported, quoting Maj. Gen. Eid al-Oweihan, head of forensic evidence at the Interior Ministry. Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that's slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, said, "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard."

Indian Embassy in Kuwait has released an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) in connection with the tragic fire accident involving Indian workers. "All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," it tweeted.

 

 

READ | Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Kevin Spacey breaks down over financial debts amid sexual assault trials, says 'my house is being sold'

Kalki 2898 AD trailer: Amitabh Bachchan fights with Prabhas to save Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan looks unrecognisable

Meet man who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, American who converted to Hinduism became freedom fighter

Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on this date, claims viral 'wedding invitation'

The Making of Blockchain Land: An Entrepreneur’s Journey

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement