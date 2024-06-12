Kuwait: At least 41 people, including five Indians, killed in building fire

The fire had been brought under control and authorities were combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze.

At least 41 people, including five Indians, died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the state-run news agency reported. The fire had been brought under control and authorities were combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze, KUNA reported, quoting Maj. Gen. Eid al-Oweihan, head of forensic evidence at the Interior Ministry. Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that's slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, said, "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard."

Indian Embassy in Kuwait has released an emergency helpline number (+965-65505246) in connection with the tragic fire accident involving Indian workers. "All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," it tweeted.

In connection with the tragic fire-accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246.



All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance. https://t.co/RiXrv2oceo — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 12, 2024

