Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world right now, is often in the news for his posts, business deals and opinions. Founder of Tesla and SpaceX has once again made it to the headlines as he reportedly had a sexual relationship with a former SpaceX intern. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk later hired that intern into his executive team.

The report further claims that Musk also also had a sexual relationship with another employee. A third woman also claims that the billionaire asked her several times to have his children. She refused to do so which later resulted in denial of pay raise and complaints about her performance.

One of the SpaceX workers who had a sexual relationship with Elon Musk also ran into trouble with SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who accused her of having an affair with Shotwell’s husband. The matter was reportedly raised with the HR department. As per The Wall Street Journal, Shotwell wanted the woman removed from the office of the chief executive.”

The viral report cites emails, text messages and other documents. It also has information from interviews with more than 48 people that includes friends and family members of the women.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Elon Musk is facing such accusations. In 2021, five former SpaceX employees claimed that there was a “culture of sexual harassment” in SpaceX. Musk is also accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant on a private jet. He reportedly offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.