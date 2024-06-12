Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai-fame Sanjay Gandhi says he has no money to pay rent: 'I am on verge of...'

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

After Abida Parveen-Atif Aslam together on stage, UAE all set to welcome Enrique Iglesias on this date

10 deepest places on Earth that will give you chills

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

HomeBusiness

Business

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

One of the SpaceX workers who had a sexual relationship with Elon Musk also ran into trouble with SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report
Elon Musk (Image: IANS)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world right now, is often in the news for his posts, business deals and opinions. Founder of Tesla and SpaceX has once again made it to the headlines as he reportedly had a sexual relationship with a former SpaceX intern. As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk later hired that intern into his executive team.

The report further claims that Musk also also had a sexual relationship with another employee. A third woman also claims that the billionaire asked her several times to have his children. She refused to do so which later resulted in denial of pay raise and complaints about her performance.

One of the SpaceX workers who had a sexual relationship with Elon Musk also ran into trouble with SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell, who accused her of having an affair with Shotwell’s husband. The matter was reportedly raised with the HR department. As per The Wall Street Journal, Shotwell wanted the woman removed from the office of the chief executive.”

The viral report cites emails, text messages and other documents. It also has information from interviews with more than 48 people that includes friends and family members of the women.

It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time Elon Musk is facing such accusations. In 2021, five former SpaceX employees claimed that there was a “culture of sexual harassment” in SpaceX. Musk is also accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant on a private jet. He reportedly offered to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Miss India finalist who left modelling to crack UPSC in 1st try with self-study, but chose not to be IAS due to...

Amazon Top Picks: 5 stylish scarves every women will love

Kartik Aaryan breaks his silence on fallout with Karan Johar, exit from Dostana 2: 'I was silent when...'

BJP Odisha Legislature Party to meet today to elect state's new CM

IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement