Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

Nita Ambani wears emerald-diamond necklace for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash, its price is...

Apart from the looks of the bride Radhika Merchant and groom Anant Ambani, the person who captivates the most attention is Nita Ambani. In one of the photos going viral on social media, Nita Ambani can be seen, dressed to the nines, in a purple-hued gown with intricate floral work on it.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:23 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world, which is why they are sparing no expense when it comes to the wedding festivities of their son Anant Ambani, and his fiance Radhika Merchant. The young couple is all set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024. 

Ahead of their wedding, The Ambani family has hosted two pre-wedding ceremonies. The first one was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March, and the second one took place on a luxurious cruise in the last week of May.

Now, the photos and videos from the Ambani cruise bash are going viral on social media. Apart from the looks of the bride Radhika Merchant and groom Anant Ambani, the person who captivates the most attention is Nita Ambani. In one of the photos going viral on social media, Nita Ambani can be seen, dressed to the nines, in a purple-hued gown with intricate floral work on it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, the look is going viral not for the opulent dress but for the luxurious, super-expensive jewelry that Nita Ambani has worn with it. Nita Ambani paired her dress with a massive asscher-cut emerald, emerald-cut diamond, and a chain of diamonds weighing 4-5 carats each.

She accompanied the neckpiece with emerald earrings for the masquerade ball. While we are not sure about the price of the jewelry, it is safe to assume that it must have cost the Ambani family millions of dollars, if not billions.

The theme of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration was 'Terra and Mare' which translates to 'Land and Sea'. This theme not only best describes the festivities but also the nature of the relationship between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant who are both nature lovers.

