Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and despite her busy schedule, remains active on social media. Recently, Sonam celebrated her 39th birthday. Though the actress did not plan to enter the film world, she later followed in her father's footsteps and started her career in acting. She started her acting career with the 2007 film 'Saawariya' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

While many people are aware of Sonam Kapoor's career, much less is known about her personal life, especially her husband Anand Ahuja. Let us tell you that Sonam Kapoor's estimated net worth is Rs 115 crore. She earns close to Rs 12 crore in a year. Her income comes not only from films but also from various brand endorsements.

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja is also a multimillionaire and a well-known businessman. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in the year 2018. As per media reports, Anand Ahuja holds assets worth around Rs 4000 crore, which includes a luxurious house in Delhi, which is worth about Rs 173 crore. The couple also owns a house in a posh locality in London.

Anand Ahuja is reportedly richer than some popular Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Akshay Kumar's net worth is around Rs 2,414 crore, while Salman Khan's net worth is around Rs 2,900 crore.

Sonam Kapoor does not work in as many films now and lives in London with her family. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a son - Vayu.

