Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance skyrockets on share market, once lost 99% of value, now soaring after Rs 8000000000…

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

TVS’ massive Rs 3000000000 deal gets green signal from CCI, Mitsubishi acquiring…

Diljit Dosanjh recalls getting blank cheque from producer after he rejected this blockbuster: ‘I decided to put…’

J-K: Terrorists target Army checkpost in Doda, third terror attack in three days

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance skyrockets on share market, once lost 99% of value, now soaring after Rs 8000000000…

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

TVS’ massive Rs 3000000000 deal gets green signal from CCI, Mitsubishi acquiring…

Breathtaking images of aurora borealis shared by NASA

8 of America's most popular foods

This is fastest snake in world, moves with a speed of...

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

Diljit Dosanjh recalls getting blank cheque from producer after he rejected this blockbuster: ‘I decided to put…’

Meet Govinda, Salman's co-star, 90s’ favourite child artiste, who has only 1 hit in last 9 years; is now working as...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..

While many people are aware of Sonam Kapoor's career, much less is known about her personal life, especially her husband Anand Ahuja. Let us tell you that Sonam Kapoor's estimated net worth is Rs 115 crore. She earns close to Rs 12 crore in a year.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 09:19 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet man who owns Rs 173 crore house, is married to a superstar, much richer than Akshay, Salman, net worth is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is the daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and despite her busy schedule, remains active on social media. Recently, Sonam celebrated her 39th birthday. Though the actress did not plan to enter the film world, she later followed in her father's footsteps and started her career in acting. She started her acting career with the 2007 film 'Saawariya' opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

While many people are aware of Sonam Kapoor's career, much less is known about her personal life, especially her husband Anand Ahuja. Let us tell you that Sonam Kapoor's estimated net worth is Rs 115 crore. She earns close to Rs 12 crore in a year. Her income comes not only from films but also from various brand endorsements. 

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja is also a multimillionaire and a well-known businessman. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja in the year 2018. As per media reports, Anand Ahuja holds assets worth around Rs 4000 crore, which includes a luxurious house in Delhi, which is worth about Rs 173 crore. The couple also owns a house in a posh locality in London.

Anand Ahuja is reportedly richer than some popular Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. According to reports, Akshay Kumar's net worth is around Rs 2,414 crore, while Salman Khan's net worth is around Rs 2,900 crore.

Sonam Kapoor does not work in as many films now and lives in London with her family. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a son - Vayu. 

READ | Meet superstar who wished to be an Army officer, became actor instead, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India plans to rename 30 places in Tibet amid tensions with China over Arunachal Pradesh

This man taught kids Quran in madarsa, fought family to enter Bollywood, has more hits than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

6 best gadgets on Amazon that elevates your experience

IIT-JEE topper from Maharashtra, daughter of Engineer, plans to pursue Computer Science from IIT...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement