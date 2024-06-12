Meet superstar who wished to be an Army officer, became actor instead, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, net worth is..

Despite her dreams of becoming an Army officer, Divyanka Tripathi entered the world of film through fate. The actress started her career as an anchor on All India Radio and later made her acting debut in a telefilm for Doordarshan.

Every day, so many people step into the city of dreams, Mumbai, with the dream of making a name in acting. After hard work and struggle, these actors earn fame and make their place in the audiences' hearts. Today, we will tell you the story of one such popular TV actress who entered the industry not by her own will but by fate.

This actress, who never dreamt of appearing on the silver screen, is today one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. Her fate may have pulled her into acting, but she proved herself in the industry through hard work and dedication. We are talking about none other than Divyanka Tripathi who is not only one of the top actresses of television but has also had the fortune of sharing the screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, one of the most beautiful actresses on TV, was born in December 1984 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Divyanka Tripathi, who belongs to a non-film background, wanted to become an Army officer. She was an NCC cadet in school and has also done a mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi

Despite her dreams of becoming an Army officer, Divyanka Tripathi entered the world of film through fate. The actress started her career as an anchor on All India Radio and later made her acting debut in a telefilm for Doordarshan.

In 2006, Divyanka Tripathi became a household name after she appeared in 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'. Her onscreen pair with Sharad Malhotra was also liked by the audience. In 2013, she portrayed the character of Dr Ishita Bhalla in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' opposite Karan Patel. This Star Plus serial made her a superstar in the TV world. Divyanka has also worked with Amitabh Bachchan for an ad, which has always been a lifelong dream of hers.

Divyanka Tripathi might have become an actress by chance but as of now, she is one of the most successful actresses on TV. Divyanka Tripathi's estimated net worth is around Rs 37 crore, making her one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television.

As for her personal life, Divyanka Tripathi married her 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek Dahiya in July 2016 in Bhopal. The couple resides in Mumbai and have been happily married for the past 8 years.