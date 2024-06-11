Twitter
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow breed every day, price per litre is a whopping Rs..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their entire family drink milk of this breed which comes from Pune. The cows of this breed are raised in Pune's Bhagyalakshmi Dairy which is spread over roughly 35 acres with more than 3000 cows.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 08:17 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow breed every day, price per litre is a whopping Rs..
Milk is a beverage that is highly recommended for people of all age groups. It not only is nutrient-dense but is also a great way to keep the muscles, bones, teeth, skin, and vision healthy. While we all drink regular packaged milk or fresh milk from the dairy in hopes of getting all the necessary nutrients, there is one breed of cow milk that is highly popular and recommended for its benefits. We are talking about the Holstein-Friesian breed cow milk which is known as the highest milk-producing breed and is known for being extremely rich in proteins, macronutrients, micronutrients, etc.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise to know that one of India's richest families - the Ambani family - consumes the milk of this breed which is found in Pune. 

Reports state that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and their entire family drink milk of this breed which comes from Pune. It is known for its nutrient-rich qualities. The cows of this breed are raised in Pune's Bhagyalakshmi Dairy which is spread over roughly 35 acres with more than 3000 cows. The price of one liter of milk in this dairy is around Rs 152. 

For this high-yielding cow breed, special rubber-coated mattresses are used which come from Kerala. These cows are also given RO water to drink. 

The Holstein-Friesian cow breed is native to the Netherlands and is the dominant breed in industrial dairy farming worldwide. They have unique markings, usually black and white or red and white in colour, generally displaying piebald patterns.

A healthy calf weighs 40 to 50 kg or more at birth. An adult Holstein cow typically weighs 680–770 kg. It has the potential to give 25 liters of milk per day. 

Many media reports claim that Holstein Friesian milk is rich in A1 and A2 beta-casein (protein). In addition, it is also rich in proteins, macronutrients, micronutrients, essential fats, and carbohydrates.

