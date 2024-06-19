Meet actress who began as extra, became superstar at 11, was sexually harassed by bodyguard, quit acting in teens for...

The film and television world in India is full of glitz and glamour. That can get to anybody who starts out young. Very few actors have managed to maintain their composure and sanity while getting fame early. One such name is Avika Gor, the actress who began her journey in films at the age of 10 and was already a TV superstar before she turned 12.

Avika Gor’s early superstardom at 11

Born in 1997 in Mumbai to a Gujarati family, Avika began her journey as an actress with a small role in Ssshhhh...Koi Hai in 2007. She was an extra, a junior artiste, in her first two Bollywood films – Morning Walk and Paathshala. But between signing these films and their release, Avika got the role that changed her life – Anandi in the TV show Balika Vadhu. The 2008 show on child marriage became the most-watched TV show in India quickly and Avika became a star at age 11. She starred in the first 500 episodes of the show till 2010 when a time leap led to a change in cast. Avika then appeared in another hit show – Sasural Simar Ka – for the next five years.

When Avika Gor was sexually harassed by bodyguard

Recently, in an interview with Hauterrfly, Avika revealed she was touched inappropriately by a bodyguard when she was walking towards the stage at an event in Kazakhstan. "I remember someone touched me from behind. When I turned back, there was only the security guard. I remember when I was going on stage, someone tried to touch me from behind. As soon as I turned back, I remembered that I had only seen the security guard and no one else. I remember that it was going to happen for the second time and I stopped it,” she said.

"It is shameful… I just looked at him and was like, 'What?' and he just apologised. So what do I do after that? So I just let it go. They don't know what effect his act is having on the other person," added the actress.

When Avika Gor paused her acting career

In her late teens, Avika briefly paused her acting career. She had made her debut as a lead actress in the Telugu film Uyyala Jampala at the age of 16. She acted in a number of films in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada over the next few years before taking a brief break to focus on studies. She returned soon and starred in another TV show titled Laado, and eventually made her OTT debut with Vadhuvu in 2023.

