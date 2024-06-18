Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

Avika Gor, who is best known for playing the role of Anandi in the television show Balki Vadhu, made her film debut in Tollywood with Uyyala Jampala in 2013. The actress, who as also been a part of several other films and shows, recently opened up about being sexually harassed by her bodyguard.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avika Gor talked about how she felt like someone touched her from behind. When she turned back to look, she saw that was her bodyguard. She revealed that it didn’t just happen once. It was about to happen again when she grabbed her bodyguard's hand.

The actress said, "I remember someone touched me from behind. When I turned back, there was only the security guard. I remember when I was going on stage, someone tried to touch me from behind. As soon as I turned back, I remembered that I had only seen the security guard and no one else. I remember that it was going to happen for the second time and I stopped it."

She added, "It is shameful… I just looked at him and was like, 'What?' and he just apologised. So what do I do after that? So I just let it go. They don't know what effect his act is having on the other person." The actress further said that now things have changed and she knows how to handle such situations and said, "If I had the courage to turn around and give it, then I would have hit a lot of people by now. Now I think I can do it, but I hope it doesn't come to that."

Meanwhile, Avika Gor has been seen in several Bollywood films too including Paathshala, Tezz, Kahani Rubberband Ki, and 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The actress will next be seen in the Hindi film, Bloody Ishq. She announced the wrap of the movie in February.

