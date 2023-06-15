Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Avika Gor opens up on being replaced from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim, says ‘I expected this’

Avika Gor talks about being replaced in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan last minute.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

Avika Gor opens up on being replaced from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim, says ‘I expected this’
Avika Gor reveals she was replaced in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim

Popular television actress Avika Gor is best known for her roles in popular television shows like Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Krishna Bhatt’s movie 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The actress opened up about being replaced last minute in the hit movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan. 

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor opened up about being replaced in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the last minute. Avika said, she ‘didn’t say no’ to the team but was replaced and she doesn’t even know why. She further shared that the paperwork for the role was also complete and she was confirmed the role. The actress said, “We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else, I was going to sign the next day.” 

Avika Gor revealed that she expected this to happen and said, “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens.” When asked if she was talking about Antim, the actress nodded in agreement and said, “At the end of the day it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better.” 

Avika Gor further opened up if the episode hurt her and said, “Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that ‘I wish this didn’t happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I’m not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film and that’s who they go ahead with.”

Meanwhile, Avika Gor will be seen in the Indian horror film helmed by Krishna Bhatt. The movie also stars Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Danish Pandor among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on June 23.

Read Avika Gor all set to make Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film, says 'character that I am playing is...'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 726 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.