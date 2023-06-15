Avika Gor opens up on being replaced from Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim, says ‘I expected this’

Avika Gor reveals she was replaced in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Antim

Popular television actress Avika Gor is best known for her roles in popular television shows like Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Krishna Bhatt’s movie 1920 Horrors of the Heart. The actress opened up about being replaced last minute in the hit movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Avika Gor opened up about being replaced in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the last minute. Avika said, she ‘didn’t say no’ to the team but was replaced and she doesn’t even know why. She further shared that the paperwork for the role was also complete and she was confirmed the role. The actress said, “We just got a call that they are going ahead with somebody else, I was going to sign the next day.”

Avika Gor revealed that she expected this to happen and said, “I had faced something similar with the same team where two weeks before the film they called and they said they cast someone else. But this happens.” When asked if she was talking about Antim, the actress nodded in agreement and said, “At the end of the day it’s their call and it’s okay. They must have had their reasons, they know better.”

Avika Gor further opened up if the episode hurt her and said, “Yes, I am human. Of course, you have that feeling that ‘I wish this didn’t happen the second time. But I think it was meant to be. I’m not saying what they did was wrong because at the end of the day, they also have to choose wisely. They have to take calls as to who is the best for their film and that’s who they go ahead with.”

Meanwhile, Avika Gor will be seen in the Indian horror film helmed by Krishna Bhatt. The movie also stars Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, and Danish Pandor among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on June 23.

