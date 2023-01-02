Avika Gor all set to make Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's film, says 'character that I am playing is...'

Credit: Avika Gor/Instagram

Avika Gor, who grabbed everyone’s attention with her performance in Balika Vadhu, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors Of The Heart, written by Mahesh Bhatt, produced by Vikram Bhatt and directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.

In her recent interview, the actress talked about her character and said that she is playing something that every actor wants to do once in a lifetime. While speaking to Free Press Journal and talking about her character, Avika said, “The character that I’m playing is something that every actor would want to do once in a lifetime. And the story revolves around me, so I am definitely the most important person in the movie. I’m pretty excited about that project.”

She also talked about her future plans and said, “A lot will depend on 1920: Horrors Of The Heart and how people react to it. And after that what kind of movies I’m offered in Hindi because at the end of the day I'm interested in doing a lot of Hindi movies. So I’m hoping and praying to receive a lot of good quality work in Hindi as well.”

Earlier, Avika had talked about some early body image difficulties she had and how her mental and physical transformation has helped her feel better in a recent interview. “I hated myself so much that I did not care. I did not bother how I looked. I was just focussing on my acting. I just didn’t want to look into the mirror. So it was a very negative feeling I used to get. I remember trying on costumes for a shoot the next day — I was just like whatever. I didn’t even want or feel like looking the best, she told PinkVilla.

She went on to say that her audience was more interested in her craft than in her appearance. “My audience really made me feel that I was doing a good job at acting and it didn’t really make me focus on anything else,” she said.

