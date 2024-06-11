Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...

This actress earns Rs 10 lakh per episode, almost Rs 8 crore per season, for just sitting on a chair in one of India's most popular shows

Acting and the performance arts are a difficult vocation. What may look easy on screen usually takes a number of takes, retakes, and rehearsals, and even then, is achieved with the help of a lot of technicians. Reality TV, on the other hand, strips an actor of all that and allows them to earn while being themselves. One actress, has taken this to the extreme, earning a whopping Rs 8 crore while just sitting on a chair. Mind you, this is not an exaggeration.

The actress who earns Rs 8 crore while just sitting

Archana Puran Singh has been a staple of Kapil Sharma’s show for several years now. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018 and stayed a part of the show till it went off air last year. Earlier this year, when the comedian moved to Netflix with a new show – The Great Indian Kapil Show – Archana was present as the guest once again. On Kapil’s show, guests take the stage and they are interviewed by Kapil while the rest of the cast members do small bits, usually in character. Archana, as the guest, always sits on her desk opposite the stage, often interacting with Kapil and the guest. For this contribution, the actress earned Rs 10 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. As per Times of India, she earned Rs 8 crore for the entire season of the previous show.



Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh’s film and TV career

Archana began her film journey in 1987 with the TV film Abhishek, followed by a theatrical debut with Jalwa. She had supporting roles in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath, Dilip Kumar-starrer Saudagar, Govinda’s Shola Aur Shabnam, and Aamir Khan’s Raja Hindustani. In the 90s, she appeared in item numbers in films such as Baaz and Judge Mujrim. In the 90s, she became a popular face on television with starring roles in shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, a popular sitcom. She even hosted her own show called Archana Talkies and participated with husband Parmeet Sethi in Nach Baliye. Her appearance as a judge on Comedy Circus in 2014 paved her way to appear on Kapil Sharma’s shows later.

