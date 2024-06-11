Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

NEET UG 2024 entrance exam, counselling cancellation: Latest UPDATES students must know

Latest affordable home decor on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Akash Ambani once raised his voice, Mukesh Ambani heard him and asked him to…

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

Karonda vs Cranberry: Which is healthier?

7 hard-hitting moments from Kota Factory 3 trailer

Countries with zero Indian population

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Kannada film star Darshan detained in murder case, questioned by police

This star did 25 films, all hit, was shot dead on set, murder was never solved, even his superstar brother couldn't...

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Sonakshi Sinha's fiancé, has ties to Salman, Ranbir; earlier dated Shah Rukh Khan's 'daughter'

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...

This actress earns Rs 10 lakh per episode, almost Rs 8 crore per season, for just sitting on a chair in one of India's most popular shows

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Meet actress who earns Rs 8 crore for just sitting in a chair, worked with Amitabh, Aamir, then became item girl, now...
Archana Puran Singh with Govinda
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Acting and the performance arts are a difficult vocation. What may look easy on screen usually takes a number of takes, retakes, and rehearsals, and even then, is achieved with the help of a lot of technicians. Reality TV, on the other hand, strips an actor of all that and allows them to earn while being themselves. One actress, has taken this to the extreme, earning a whopping Rs 8 crore while just sitting on a chair. Mind you, this is not an exaggeration.

The actress who earns Rs 8 crore while just sitting

Archana Puran Singh has been a staple of Kapil Sharma’s show for several years now. She replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2018 and stayed a part of the show till it went off air last year. Earlier this year, when the comedian moved to Netflix with a new show – The Great Indian Kapil Show – Archana was present as the guest once again. On Kapil’s show, guests take the stage and they are interviewed by Kapil while the rest of the cast members do small bits, usually in character. Archana, as the guest, always sits on her desk opposite the stage, often interacting with Kapil and the guest. For this contribution, the actress earned Rs 10 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show. As per Times of India, she earned Rs 8 crore for the entire season of the previous show.


Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma Show

Archana Puran Singh’s film and TV career

 

Archana began her film journey in 1987 with the TV film Abhishek, followed by a theatrical debut with Jalwa. She had supporting roles in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath, Dilip Kumar-starrer Saudagar, Govinda’s Shola Aur Shabnam, and Aamir Khan’s Raja Hindustani. In the 90s, she appeared in item numbers in films such as Baaz and Judge Mujrim. In the 90s, she became a popular face on television with starring roles in shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, a popular sitcom. She even hosted her own show called Archana Talkies and participated with husband Parmeet Sethi in Nach Baliye. Her appearance as a judge on Comedy Circus in 2014 paved her way to appear on Kapil Sharma’s shows later.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress with just six films, no solo hit, owns Rs 14-crore bungalow, is Ranbir, Alia, Shah Rukh, Salman's neighbour

Meet actor, who worked as clapper boy, got Rs 2500 as first salary, became superstar; now earns Rs 22 crore per film

Munjya box office collection day 2: Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma-starrer horror comedy sees 80% growth, earns...

Noor Malabika Das, Kajol's co-star in The Trial, found dead in Mumbai home; police suspect suicide

Plane carrying Malawi Vice President, nine others, goes missing; search operation underway

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement