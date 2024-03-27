Twitter
Bollywood

Meet actress who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Akshay, divorced first husband, hid second marriage, she is now..

Archana Puran Singh is a household name now but the actress did not have any prospects or a godfather when she first entered the film industry. Archana ventured into the world of ad films, where she quickly made a name for herself.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 09:59 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

In the film industry and the world of TV, many actors and actresses have often inspired audiences with their struggle-filled journey. Today, we will tell you about an actress who achieved success not only in films but also in the world of TV and is known as India's comedy queen. The actress we are talking about today is none other than Archana Puran Singh who has struggled in both her personal and professional life but in the end, rose above them to thrive in life. 

Archana Puran Singh was born in September 1962 in Dehradun and made her film debut with Nari Hira's TV movie 'Abhishek' opposite Aditya Pancholi in 1987. In the same year, she also starred in 'Jalwa' opposite Naseeruddin Shah. In the 90s, Archana Puran Singh was seen playing small but significant roles in many mainstream blockbuster films like 'Agneepath' (1990), 'Saudagar' (1991), 'Shola Aur Shabnam' (1992), 'Aashiq Awara' (1993), and 'Raja Hindustani' (1996), among others. 

To this date, Archana Puran Singh, with a career of almost 40 years, is most popular for playing the role of Ms Braganza in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. For the past so many decades, Archana Puran Singh has continued to rule the screen with her infectious laughter and charismatic personality.

Archana Puran Singh is a household name now but the actress did not have any prospects or a godfather when she first entered the film industry. Archana ventured into the world of ad films, where she quickly made a name for herself. Her memorable Band-Aid advertisement, produced by Jalal Agha, was the one that opened the world of films and television for her. 

Archana Puran Singh, in her 40-year-long career, has established her name by playing small roles in films and also by featuring as a judge in many comedy shows. 

According to the report published in News 18, Archana Puran Singh made her place in 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in the year 2019 after replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. She reportedly charged Rs 10 lakh per episode. She reportedly took a fee of Rs 8 crore for the third season of the show. Archana Puran Singh's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 222 crore.

It is interesting to note that Archana Puran Singh was married twice in her lifetime. Archana Puran Singh was married young but it did not last long. Her marriage ended in divorce and the failed marriage dampened her spirits. However, when she accidentally met Parmeet Sethi at an event, sparks flew between the couple and they got married. 

The couple chose to be in a live-in relationship and then got married in June 1992. Archana once revealed during 'The Kapil Sharma Show' that she hid her marriage with Parmeet for four years because Parmeet Sethi's family had objections to Archana being an actress and were against the union. 

Talking about their decision to get married, Archana said, "Marriage is a label given to a relationship. It is, in fact, love, which shows that henceforth, two people exclusively belong to each other. We both stood by each other when we decided to live in. Maybe we wouldn't have married, but to give our children an identity, we thought of tying the knot."

There is no information about Archana Puran Singh's first husband and she chooses not to mention him in interviews or during interactions. 

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi have been happily married for more than 30 years and have two sons, Aryamann and Ayushmaan.

