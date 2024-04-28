Twitter
Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns producer, announces Bangaram on her 37th birthday; fans say 'this looks insane'

On her 37th birthday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her maiden production Bangaram. The still and motion poster have left her fans in awe.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 05:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Samantha in Bangaram
On the occasion of her 37th birthday on Sunday, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her maiden Telugu feature film tentatively titled 'Bangaram' under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures and also unveiled the motion poster.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she shared the quirky motion poster that begins with a pressure cooker whistling, which gets hit by a bullet. The motion poster pans to a teddy bear and then to Samantha dressed in a saree and a mangalsutra as she holds a rifle. She captioned it: "Not everything has glitter to be golden... Starting soon."

As soon as the actress dropped the announcement post, her fans called the upcoming film a 'sure-shot blockbuster'. A fan wrote, "Damnnnnn killing it." Another fan wrote, "We are super excited." A netizen wrote, "This looks insane." Another netizen wrote, "Woaahhh looks interesting something cooking can't wait Happy birthday @samantharuthprabhuoffl love u keep gng we are with you." The Telugu film marks Samantha's feature film debut as a producer. She will also be seen essaying the lead protagonist. The film is expected to have a multi-lingual release. There aren't any further details revealed, it is slated to hit theatres in 2025.

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Sharing what fans can expect from her role in Citadel, Samantha said on April, “It is very different in terms of the action from what I did for Family Man for the character of Raji. So it is different and I’m very very excited about the action in Citadel. Definitely, it is something I wanted to up it from Raji and I think that has happened. Some of the highlights of the series are action bits and I am really looking forward to watching them on screen”

Citadel: Honey Bunny described as a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story is set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher are also a part of the Indian Citadel world.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
