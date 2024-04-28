Meet woman who quit high-paying job in US, built Rs 78000 crore company, her net worth is…

Neha Narkhede's success story has inspired and motivated many aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly women. She was born, raised, and educated in India, and her journey began with a master's degree in computer science from Georgia Tech in the United States. Neha began her career as a software engineer at major technology companies such as Oracle and LinkedIn. While she enjoyed her job, she realised she wanted to start something on her own and she quit her job. She ventured out on her own in 2014 and started Confluent, a business providing a platform for streaming data. Neha owns more than 6% of Confluent and the company is currently valued at $9.4 billion (over Rs 78,000 crore) on the market. She has an incredible $520 million in net worth.

Neha did not stop there, even after Confluent gave her such amazing success. She started the fraud detection company Oscilar in 2021, and she is presently its CEO. Her diligence and commitment to the company have paid off, as she has invested close to Rs 160 crore.

Neha's story serves as evidence that anyone can realise their goals with perseverance and hard work. She gave her father credit for her success in an interview with CNBC, saying that he gave her a sense of empowerment by sharing stories of women who had broken through the glass ceiling. Neha's belief that women can accomplish anything they set their minds to was further cemented when she read books about Kiran Bedi, Indra Nooyi, and Indira Gandhi as a child.