Television

Meet actor, who has no hits in last 11 years, still called star, owns Rs 20 crore house, runs call centre, is worth…

This actor, who hasn't given a single hit in the last 11 years, is still called a star.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 07:58 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Karan Kundra back pose
Several television actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Vidya Balan, and Shah Rukh Khan, ventured into films and made their name on the big screen. However, there is one television actor, who has had no hits in the last 11 years and is still called a star. 

The actor we are talking about has given several hit shows, however, his films failed to perform well at the box office. He lives a luxurious lifestyle and has a huge fan following. He is none other than television star Karan Kundrra. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra made his acting debut in 2009 with the lead role of Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai on NDTV Imagine. The show was a massive success and gained the actor recognition. He then went on to star in Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and gained early success in his career. He then hosted the show Gumrah End Of Innocence. After gaining stardom in television, Karan Kundrra made his debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's Horror Story. The film, however, failed to perform well at the box office. 

He then starred in comedy-drama Mubarakan alongside Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, and Athiya Shetty, however, despite the ensemble star cast, the film tanked at the box office. His next few releases like 1921, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Thank You For Coming and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely were either flops or average grossers. From 2013 to 2024, the actor has failed to give a single hit in Bollywood. 

After hosting the reality show Temptation Island India, Karan Kundrra was seen in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, which failed to impress the audience. He is recently starring in the show Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment. The actor, however, gained a star status with his television shows and enjoys a huge fan following of 4.7 million followers on Instagram. He was also a part of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss, where he was tagged as the mastermind of the game and garnered attention for his love story with Tejasswi Prakash. 

According to the Times of India, Karan Kundrra runs a call centre in Jalandhar and also helps his father in his business. Apart from this, the actor reportedly has a net worth of Rs 79 crore and charges over Rs 3 lakh per episode. Karan Kundrra also owns a luxurious house in Dubai worth Rs 20 crore and has a swanky, expensive collection of cars. 

