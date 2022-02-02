Karan Kundrra's father breaks silence on actor's wedding plans with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the two strongest contestants in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 15', are the favourite lovebirds in the Indian television industry. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Karan finished as the second runner-up behind Pratik Sehajpal. Tejran, as they are often referred to by their fans, had started liking each other inside the BB house and gradually confessed their feeling to one another. Their families had also approved their relationship when their parents interacted with the couple in the show.

Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Karan's parents can be seen leaving the 'Bigg Boss 15' sets after the Grand Finale on Sunday night. The paparazzi are seen asking Karan's father S. P. Kundrra about their son's marriage plans with Tejasswi and he replies to them saying that they will get them married soon if everything goes well.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi were spotted at the Balaji Telefilms' office on Tuesday night (February 1). Tejasswi will be leading the supernatural fantasy thriller 'Naagin 6' bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The show has been a huge success with five seasons garnering high TRPs for the channel Colors TV.

Tejasswi was seen wearing a white dress, while Karan rocked in the casual look donning a pink sweatshirt and grey trousers. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs. Karan even thanked the paparazzi for complimenting their jodi.

Also, When Karan's father had interacted with the couple inside the 'Bigg Boss 15' house through a video call, he had approved their relationship saying, "She is in the heart of the family now." Karan had then teased Tejasswi saying, "Mere pyo ne aajtak kisi ladki ke baare me aisa kuh nahi kaha (My father has never spoken about any girl like this now)".