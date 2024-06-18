Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

'Incessant attacks on my character': Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA Bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss assault case

Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who once used to earn Rs 1200, now owns Rs 9500 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Educational qualification of Physicswallah founder Alakh Pandey

Final resting places of Mughal kings

Benefits of eating puffed rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident: Drone Visuals Show Crash Site, Restoration Work Going On

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Phillip Noyce was surprised to see critics' 'totally different' reaction to Fast Charlie between US, India | Exclusive

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi releases Rs 20,000 crore for farmers.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 05:48 PM IST

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 20,000 crore as part of an income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers at an event in Varanasi. Farmers can check the beneficiary status online for the 17th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on the official PM-Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in.

Steps to check the beneficiary status online 

  1. Go to official PM-Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in.
  2. Locate the 'Farmers Corner' section.
  3. Click on 'Beneficiary Status' option.
  4. Enter required details such as Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number.
  5. Click on 'Get Report.'
  6. The system will display the current status of your application and payments. You can see details like the amount credited, installment number, and payment date.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the Union government that gives farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year in three installment of Rs 2000 each as minimum income support.

READ | Meet India's 'wine king', who quit his high paying job, then built Rs 4309 crore company, he is from... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Eid ul Adha 2024: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones

'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

India opts out of joint statement at Ukraine Peace Summit due to...

WI vs AFG: West Indies create history with highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup, break record of..

NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement