PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: PM Modi releases Rs 20,000 crore for farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 20,000 crore as part of an income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers at an event in Varanasi. Farmers can check the beneficiary status online for the 17th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on the official PM-Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in.

Steps to check the beneficiary status online

Go to official PM-Kisan portal at pmkisan.gov.in. Locate the 'Farmers Corner' section. Click on 'Beneficiary Status' option. Enter required details such as Aadhaar number, bank account number, or mobile number. Click on 'Get Report.' The system will display the current status of your application and payments. You can see details like the amount credited, installment number, and payment date.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the Union government that gives farmers up to Rs 6,000 per year in three installment of Rs 2000 each as minimum income support.

READ | Meet India's 'wine king', who quit his high paying job, then built Rs 4309 crore company, he is from...