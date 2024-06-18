Meet India's 'wine king', who quit his high paying job, then built Rs 4309 crore company, he is from...

Twitter
After completing his studies in the US, he worked there for two years before moving back to India.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

Several businessmen in India started their business journey after quitting their high-paying jobs. Some were even settled abroad after their high education there. However, many of them returned to India to launch their own company. One such person is Rajeev Samant, founder of Sula Vineyards, a leading wine company in India.  

Known as India's wine king, Samant started Sula Vineyards in 1999 as Nashik’s first winery. He is currently the promoter, MD and CEO of the company, whose market cap is Rs 4309 crore as of June 18. Sula is now India's one of largest wine producers.

Born in Mumbai, he completed his schooling in the city. He then headed to Stanford University in California (US) for an undergraduate degree in Economics and a Master’s in Engineering Management.

After completing his education, he also worked for Oracle Corp. in Silicon Valley. But later he quit his job and moved back to India in 1993. Rajeev started farming mangoes, roses, and table grapes at his family's 20-acre plot in Nashik. Years later, he realized that Nashik had the perfect climate for growing wine grapes. He then returned to California and met with an eminent winemaker, who agreed to help him start a winery.

After working persistently, he eventually managed to start his Sula Vineyards. Apart from being a businessman, Samant is a committed environmentalist. He is married to Margarita Andronova. The couple has one daughter.

READ | Meet Indian genius, who worked with Chandrayaan-3 team, later resigned from ISRO due to...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
