Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

'Incessant attacks on my character': Swati Maliwal writes to INDIA Bloc leaders, seeks time to discuss assault case

Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who once used to earn Rs 1200, now owns Rs 9500 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Educational qualification of Physicswallah founder Alakh Pandey

Final resting places of Mughal kings

Benefits of eating puffed rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident: Drone Visuals Show Crash Site, Restoration Work Going On

Sharmin Segal breaks her silence on claims of being arrogant towards Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh: 'I wish...'

Phillip Noyce was surprised to see critics' 'totally different' reaction to Fast Charlie between US, India | Exclusive

Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri slams Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi being cast as Lord Ram, Sita: 'With Adipurush...'

HomeIndia

India

Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces

During the incident, the woman's friend was shooting a video while the former was reversing the car.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 04:58 PM IST

Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    A 23-year-old woman died on Monday after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear and it plunged into a valley in Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident took place in Sulibhanjan area in the afternoon near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

    The woman has been identified as Shweta Survase. During the incident, Shweta's friend was shooting a video while the former was reversing the car. She reportedly didn't know how to drive, and attempted it for the first time.

    "Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," a police official said.

    A video of the incident has surfaed on the social media and has widely gone viral. It shows the woman rotating the steering wheel as the car was in reverse mode. Watch the video here:

     

     

    READ | Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Big update on 14 km section in Delhi; check details

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Eid ul Adha 2024: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes to wish Bakrid Mubarak to loved ones

    'Don't waste your...': Harbhajan Singh makes special request to Gary Kirsten amid Pakistan criticism

    India opts out of joint statement at Ukraine Peace Summit due to...

    WI vs AFG: West Indies create history with highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup, break record of..

    NEET-UG result row: Kapil Sibal criticises PM Modi, says accept 'corruption prevalent in country'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

    From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

    In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

    How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

    In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement