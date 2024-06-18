Woman dies while reversing car falls into 300-ft gorge in Maharashtra, video surfaces

During the incident, the woman's friend was shooting a video while the former was reversing the car.

A 23-year-old woman died on Monday after she accidentally pressed the accelerator while her car was in reverse gear and it plunged into a valley in Maharashtra, a police official said. The incident took place in Sulibhanjan area in the afternoon near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The woman has been identified as Shweta Survase. During the incident, Shweta's friend was shooting a video while the former was reversing the car. She reportedly didn't know how to drive, and attempted it for the first time.

"Survase tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting a video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley. It took an hour for rescuers to reach her and the vehicle. She was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," a police official said.

A video of the incident has surfaed on the social media and has widely gone viral. It shows the woman rotating the steering wheel as the car was in reverse mode. Watch the video here:

