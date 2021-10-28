Who is Mukul Rohatgi, the lawyer who secured bail for Aryan Khan in drugs case?

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 20 days in a drug-related case.

Appearing for Aryan was Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India, who argued that Aryan has been kept in jail for more than 20 days without any evidence.

Rohatgi arrived in Mumbai on Monday to appear before the court.

Mukul Rohatgi is the new addition to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan's legal team in the drugs case with other big names like Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 during a raid in a party in Mumbai. Aryan Khan is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail.

Who is Mukul Rohatgi?

Mukul Rohatgi is the 14th Attorney General of India who was succeeded by KK Venugopal. He is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court and has earlier served as Additional Solicitor General of India. He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge, Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi.

As Additional Solicitor General of India Rohatgi held the post for three years starting from 2014 to 2017. The 66-year-old senior advocate has represented several high-profile and crucial cases in the court. Rohatgi represented the 2002 Gujarat riots case where he appeared before the court for the government of Gujarat.

Rohatgi completed law from Government Law College in Mumbai and started practicing law straight after college. He practiced under Yogesh Kumar Sabharwal, former CJI in the High Court before starting his own legal practice. He was designated as a senior counsel by Delhi HC in 1993 and was later appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India in 1999.

Notably, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.