Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan gets his 'Mannat' as court grants him bail

23-year-old Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2021, 12:09 AM IST

The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, finally granted bail to Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has been lodged in the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai in connection with a drugs case since early October.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. Justice Sambre said, "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening." 

Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court said, "Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday."

Members of the fraternity took to social media to lend their support to Aryan and rejoiced at the serving of justice by the court. Director Sanjay Gupta was the first to share his thoughts as he tweeted, "I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change!!! God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan."

