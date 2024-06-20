Twitter
India

Weather update: Light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR today, IMD sets date for monsoon onset from..

Meanwhile, as the national capital and its surrounding region continue to face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 09:26 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Weather update: Light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR today, IMD sets date for monsoon onset from..
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate intensity rain and winds would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi NCR in the next couple of hours bringing much respite from the scorching heat. 

"Light to moderate intensity rain and winds with speeds of 20-30 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, Central-Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua (U.P.) during next 2 hours," the IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, as the national capital and its surrounding region continue to face severe hot weather conditions, the IMD on Wednesday said that the monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30. The weather department had also issued a red alert for West Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

IMD scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told ANI, "We had issued a red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar on Tuesday, but on Wednesday conditions have improved. There has been rainfall activity in Bihar. For Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi-NCR, we have issued an orange alert but for West Uttar Pradesh we have issued a red alert for the next 2 days. In Delhi-NCR, the temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celcius. Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30." 

On Wednesday the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers were in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support.

According to Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, 11 people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with heat stroke, the highest reported in a single day this season. He said that since the beginning of the heatwave about a month or so ago at least 45 people have been admitted with heat-related ailments to date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Tamil Nadu: At least 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi

