India

Tamil Nadu: At least 25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Kallakurichi

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth visited those undergoing treatment in Government Medical College Hospital in the district. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said that action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 08:33 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

At least 25 people died and more than 60 people were hospitalised after reportedly consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, officials said on Thursday. The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may go up.

Kallakurichi District Collector MS Prasanth visited those undergoing treatment in Government Medical College Hospital in the district. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and said that action had been taken against officials who failed to prevent it.

"I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the deaths of people who had consumed adulterated liquor in Kallakurichi. Those involved in the crime have been arrested in this matter. Action has also been taken against the officials who failed to prevent it," Stalin said in a post on X. 

"Immediate action will be taken if the public informs about those involved in such crimes. Such crimes that ruin the society will be suppressed with an iron fist," he added.

TN Governor RN Ravi condoled the deaths and wished for a speedy recovery of the victims. "I was very shocked to know that many lives were lost in Kallakurichi due to consumption of counterfeit liquor. Many others are fighting for their lives in critical condition. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those admitted to the hospitals," a post shared by Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan mentioned.

The governor raised concern about continued reports of deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor from different parts of the state. "From time to time, news emerges from different parts of our state about deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor. They reflect continuing shortcomings in curbing illicit alcohol production and consumption. This is a matter of serious concern," the post further stated. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | 'We will...': Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement about BJP amid speculation of reconciliation

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
