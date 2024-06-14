Twitter
PM Modi arrives in Italy's Apulia for G7 Summit; several bilateral meetings lined up with world leaders

The G7 summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

PM Modi arrives in Italy's Apulia for G7 Summit; several bilateral meetings lined up with world leaders
PM Modi arrives at Brindisi Airport, Apulia, Italy to attend the G7 Summit. (Photo: Narendra Modi/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia late Thursday night (local time) to attend the G7 Summit, where India is invited as an outreach country. As PM Modi touched down at Brindisi Airport in Apulia, he was received by India's Ambassador to Italy, Vani Rao, and other officials. This marks PM Modi's first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

"PM @narendramodi touches down at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy. Agenda includes participation in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit & substantive interactions with the global leaders on the sidelines. An action-packed day awaits!" the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote in a post on X.

PM @narendramodi touches down at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy. Agenda includes participation in the Outreach session of the G7 Summit & substantive interactions with the global leaders on the sidelines. An action-packed day awaits! pic.twitter.com/tWiyhHzTsI— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 13, 2024

Giving an overview of PM Modi's day-long visit to Italy, Jaiswal posted another video, as he sketched out the details of the Prime Minister's engagements with the world leaders on June 14.

"Namaste! The Prime Minister of India has arrived at Brindisi Airport in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit. Tomorrow is a packed day for him. We have several bilateral meetings with the world leaders lined up," Jaiswal said in the video. "He will also be addressing the outreach session of the G7 Summit," he added.

The G7 summit is taking place at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy's Apulia region from June 13-15. PM Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit. He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi had said.

It will be India's 11th participation and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. PM Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

