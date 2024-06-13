PM Modi heads to Italy for G7 Summit, first foreign visit after assuming office for third term

It will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embarked on a trip to Italy to take part in G7 Outreach Summit, marking his first trip abroad after assuming office for the third consecutive term.

Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said that he is glad that his first state visit in third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit.

He recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visits to India which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties.

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi said.

PM embarks on a visit to Apulia, Italy to attend the 50th G7 Summit under Italy’s Presidency. This is PM’s first overseas visit after being sworn-in for the third term.



The Italian Prime Minister had invited PM Modi for G7 Outreach Summit. It will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi's fifth consecutive participation at the G7 Summit. On the sidelines,, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders attending the Summit.