Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Will Modi govt review Agnipath scheme following Army survey?

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Pakistan likely to crash out of T20 World Cup 2024 due to....

Lok Sabha Speaker's election to be held on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Will Modi govt review Agnipath scheme following Army survey?

Former champions Sri Lanka crash out of T20 World Cup 2024

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Diabetes: 8 superfoods to lower insulin resistance

10 most searched things on YouTube 

7 Indian foods to reduce high cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan gives a performance for the ages in Kabir Khan's moving ode to underdog champions

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Speaker's election to be held on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon

The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 10:32 PM IST

Lok Sabha Speaker's election to be held on Jun 26; candidates can be proposed till Jun 25 noon
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Lok Sabha will elect its new Speaker on June 26 for which notices for motions supporting candidates can be submitted by members by 12 noon a day prior, the Lok Sabha secretariat said on Thursday. The 18th Lok Sabha will meet for the first time on June 24 and the session will conclude on July 3.

At any time before 12 noon on the day preceding the date fixed for the election, any member can give notice in writing to the secretary general of a motion supporting another member for the office of the speaker, a Lok Sabha bulletin noted.

"In the present case, notices of motions for the election of the Speaker can be given before 12 noon on Tuesday, June 25," it explained. While the first two days will be devoted to the taking of newly-elected members, June 26 has been fixed for the election of the speaker.

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The notice for the motion has to be seconded by a third member. Also, it has to be accompanied by a statement by the candidate contesting the poll that he or she is willing to serve as Speaker if elected.

READ | Ajit Doval appointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

A member cannot propose one's own name, or second a motion, the secretariat pointed out, citing rules. A member in whose name a motion stands on the list of business will, unless makes a statement conveying unwillingness to move it, will move the motion when called upon to do so, it said.

The motions which have been moved and duly seconded will be put one by one in the order in which they have been moved, and decided, if necessary, by a division. If any motion is carried (adopted), the person presiding the proceedings (a pro-tem speaker) will declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried has been chosen as the Speaker of the House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, gave more hits than all three combined, still cut fees by 90% in...

Meet man, an American, who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, converted to Hinduism after...

The Boys season 4 review: TV's most violent, gory superhero show gets even more shocking and politically charged

Latest affordable home decor on Amazon

Disha Patani gives badass gangster vibes as Roxie in her first character poster from Kalki 2898 AD

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement